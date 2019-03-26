|
|
Ms. Judith Vickie Crawford, 71, of Jackson Street, Thomson, GA entered into rest March 24, 2019 at University Hospital.
Vickie grew up in Columbia County, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Lamar "Larry " Crawford and the late Belle Jones Braswell. She lived in Thomson most of her life and retired as a secretary with the Georgia State Patrol Post #25. Vickie was a member of Powell Baptist Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Gayle Francis.
Survivors include her son, Shane Taylor (Nikki); grandchildren, Braxton Taylor, Gage Taylor and Gavin Taylor; niece, Esther Hobbs (Hal); great nieces, Amber Greene (Adam) and Caitlin Wells and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Powell Baptist Church with Pastors Jim Martin and Daniel Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Wednesday prior to the service at the church.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019