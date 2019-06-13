Entered into rest Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Victoria B. Ellis, 62, loving wife of 43 years of Walter Brian Ellis.



Mrs. Ellis is a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She worked as a Medicare and Medicaid Cost Reimbursement Specialist for Doctor's Hospital for 26 years. Mrs. Ellis was a devoted member of St. James United Methodist Church, where she actively served in the children's ministry department. She was a wonderful mother and loving wife. Despite numerous health conditions, she never stopped helping and giving to others in need. She touched many lives with her generosity and loving heart.



In addition to her husband, family members include: her daughter, Amanda Ellis Lamb (William); her momma, Marlene Johnson; her mother-in-law, Ruby Ellis; her sister, Terri Mattox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ellis is preceded in death by her biological mother, Faye Huff; her father, Gary Gene Brinson, her sister Lisa B. Baxter; and her brother, Gary Elliott Brinson.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Bart Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 439 Greene Street, Augusta GA 30901.



The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.