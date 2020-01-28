|
Victor J. Rattner
Augusta, GA—Victor Jay Rattner, 72, entered into rest Monday, January 20, 2020 at home.
Due to a diving accident 40 years ago Victor became a quadriplegic, but he didn't let his disability hamper his goal of an independent lifestyle. Victor wouldn't let his handicap define him; on the contrary, he showed us all a life of superior will and spirit. Victor returned to college and received a degree in computers from Augusta College. After learning to drive an adaptive van, Victor started on his IT career which he continued until retirement. Using his intellect and drive, Victor built a career in technology and lived the amazing life he chose. He continued to show love for gardening, fine food and travel. Victor's friends and family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers, whose hard work and devotion made his lifestyle possible. To Fleming, Daniel and many others who were fortunate to remain steadfast friends with him, Victor was a tower of strength in ways most of us can never imagine. He would advise folks with an ironically good-humored smile to "Jump feet first before diving" as they pursue their goals in life.
Victor is predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Lillian Rattner.
In keeping with Victor's wishes, there will be no services.
Being an advocate for people with disabilities, Victor would wish any remembrances to be given to Walton Options for Independent Living, 948 Walton Way, Augusta GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020