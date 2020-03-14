|
|
Victor Reilly
Aiken, SC—Victor Reilly, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather born March 4, 1921 died in Aiken, SC on March 11, 2020 at age 99.
Surviving are his sons, Tom (Pam Curnow) Reilly of Aiken SC., Terry (Ana Bernstein) Reilly of New York and Rio de Janeiro, daughters Mary Lou of Aiken, SC and Linda (Heath Pois) Reilly of Fremont CA; six grandchildren, Patrick (Donna) Harris, Maya (Craig) Brenner, Keane Pois, Hunter Pois, Christina Helms and Cheryl Beth (Alonzo) Bell, and 5 great-grandchildren: Christopher, Sean, Maxwell Nolan, Leo Victor and Alyssa Grace and one great-great grandchild, Jason. He is predeceased by his wife of 70 years Lucille Viola (Maloney) Reilly, a brother, John Reilly retired Captain US Navy (veteran WWII war in the Pacific), a sister Alice Barton a lifelong public-school teacher both of St. Louis MO, his cousin Howard Rosenthal of Prescott AZ ( US Army WWII veteran ) who was adopted from his mother's side of the family and raised as a brother, and his parents, John Reilly and Olga Rosenthal Reilly of St Louis, MO. The Rosenthal side of the family came to the US in 1792 and the Reilly side of the family came to the US in the 1840's
Vic Reilly held a B.S. degree from St. Louis University and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. The youngest of his siblings he worked as a wartime research chemist with Monsanto in Aniston AL, where he worked on developing improved ways of making aluminum, then served briefly with the US Navy at the end of World War II. He held positions with Dupont in research on chemical processes and product development, and facilities planning and management, in Niagara Falls, NY, Oak Ridge TN, Aiken, SC, Memphis, TN, Houston, TX and Wilmington, DE. This included seven years in development and startup of the chemical processes used at the Savannah River Plant, leaving SRP in 1957. He retired after 38 years of service in the chemical industry. He was a member of the American Chemical Society for over 70 years. He held 7 U.S. patents.
Since retiring in 1982, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and golfing with friends at Midland Valley Country Club, and as a letter and essay writer.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday, March 15, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020