Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
Victor Russell Woodman


1927 - 2019
Victor Russell Woodman Obituary
Victor Russell Woodman
Blackville, SC—Funeral services for Victor Russell Woodman, Jr., 92, of Blackville, SC, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with burial in the
Barnwell County Memory Gardens, Reynolds Rd., Barnwell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Mr. Woodman passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/29/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019
