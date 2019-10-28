|
|
Victor Russell Woodman
Blackville, SC—Funeral services for Victor Russell Woodman, Jr., 92, of Blackville, SC, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with burial in the
Barnwell County Memory Gardens, Reynolds Rd., Barnwell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Mr. Woodman passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/29/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019