Victor Stephen Hallman, 68, entered into rest on May 28, 2019, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 31st at 10:00 AM at Spann United Methodist Church cemetery in Ward, SC. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, May 30th at Elliott Sons Funeral Home in Martinez.
Victor Stephen Hallman, or Steve as he was more commonly known, was born in Fayetteville, NC on February 24, 1951. He graduated from Evans High School and then continued his training in the field he loved , pipe fitting/welding. Steve never lost his love for the job.
Steve and Geneva married on August 3, 1974, and have been married for 45 years. As their family grew, they welcomed two sons; Anthony Wayne and Andrew Westley. Steve and Wayne spent many Saturdays fishing on the lake trying to catch that elusive big bass. His family again grew as he welcomed a daughter-in-law, Stephanie, in 1998 and soon after grandchildren: Meaghan , Matthew, Michael , and Mason . He enjoyed spending time cooking with his grandchildren and teaching them how to fish. He loved spending time with his family.
Steve is survived by his wife Geneva; his mother Mary Hallman; his sons Wayne
(Stephanie) and Westley; his four grandchildren Meaghan, Matthew, Michael, and Mason; and
his sister Gynn Carraway(Jim) of Columbia, SC along with many nieces and nephews.
Steve is preceded in death by his father Victor Rauch Hallman.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 30, 2019