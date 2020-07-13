Victoria S. Williams
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Victoria S. Williams entered into rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Survivors are her husband, Tony S. Williams; one son, Evan Williams; parents, Jean and Johnny Elam, Sr.; brother, Johnny (Valerie) Elam, Jr.; sister, Chantrice Brandon; mother-in-law, Georgia Williams; aunts, Carolyn Lawrence, Vivian Alexander; uncles, Ricky Simmons, Kenneth Simmons; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. with social distancing and masks required.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/14/2020