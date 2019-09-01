Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Vinentia Agnes Leader

Vinentia Agnes Leader Obituary
Vinentia Agnes Leader
Augusta, GA—Vincentia Agnes Leader was born on April 8, 1947 to Nurita Simpson and Fermine Downing in New York City. Vincentia, affectionately known as "Vee", departed this life at her home and joined our creator on August 25, 2019.
She was 72 years young. She was the youngest of 4 children. In her early life, she grew up in Harlem on 116th St. with her Mother & middle Sister (Sigrid). In her late teens Vincentia moved to St. Thomas V.I., the birthplace of her mother and extended family. She was preceded in death by her siblings Bernice, Aubrey and Sigrid.
She is survived by her husband Anthony Leader, her daughters Michelle (Edmund) Ramsey, Regena Jennings, Genau (Trent) Thames, her sons Miguel (Wendy) Vazquez, Dion (Eugene) Leader, Diego (Ignitious) & Anzavious and sister-in-laws Agnes (Townsend) & Diana brother-in-law Carlos (Vazquez), Peter and Al (Leader). She leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00am to be held in Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 2, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 2, 2019
