Vinnie L. Hordge
Hephzibah, GA.—Mrs. Vinnie L. Hordge the wife to the late Rayfield Hordge, Sr., entered into rest Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at McKinney Branch Baptist Church, 2919 River Road, Waynesboro. Pastor L.E. Jones, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hordge may be viewed Wednesday from 3 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019