Vinold Ignatius Pringle Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Vinold I. Pringle Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m with Rev.--- officiating. Interment will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. He is survived by spouse Shanta Pringle; sons, Kory Clark, Carter V. Pringle, Landon M. Pringle; mother, Reta Boyd; siblings, Tonya (Reggie) Caractor, Ashley (John) Stewart, Desmiah (Demarius) Simmons, David Boyd, Rachel Boyd, Johnathan Boyd; grandparents, Essie Smith and Edmund Pringle; and a host of other relatives. Public viewing will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah, GA
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12-5.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/09/2020