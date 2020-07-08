1/1
Vinold Ignatius Pringle Jr.
Vinold Ignatius Pringle Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Vinold I. Pringle Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m with Rev.--- officiating. Interment will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. He is survived by spouse Shanta Pringle; sons, Kory Clark, Carter V. Pringle, Landon M. Pringle; mother, Reta Boyd; siblings, Tonya (Reggie) Caractor, Ashley (John) Stewart, Desmiah (Demarius) Simmons, David Boyd, Rachel Boyd, Johnathan Boyd; grandparents, Essie Smith and Edmund Pringle; and a host of other relatives. Public viewing will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah, GA
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12-5.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/09/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
July 8, 2020
Vinny was a really nice guy who would help anyone. A real gental soul that truly loved his family. He will be missed.
Monica Abrego
Coworker
