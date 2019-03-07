|
|
Viola Watts, 69, entered into peaceful rest on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Viola Watts was born in Harlem, GA on December 27th, 1949 to the late Mr. Willie ( Mamie) Raiford. She lived a purposeful life defined by service and giving to those in need. She retired in 1999 from the Veteran's Administration Canteen Service in Augusta, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memories; 2 sons, Joe L. Nelson, Jr. and Isaac Tyrone Nelson both of Harlem, GA; 4 grandchildren, Tanishia (Cartavious) Alfred of Atlanta, GA, Savion Nelson of Thomson, GA; Mashayla Nelson, Madison Blair both of Augusta, GA; 2 great grandchildren, Bailee Aldred and Sydney Aldred both of Atlanta, GA; 1 brother, Franklin D. Smith of Augusta, GA; 2 sisters: Julia (Alexander) McDougal and Edith Raiford (Phillip) Marshall both of Augusta, GA; 1 sister-in-law, Rosie Raiford and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
No public visitation will be held. A private service will be held. Thomson Funeral System,Thomson in charge.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019