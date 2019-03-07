Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Raiford Watts


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Viola Raiford Watts Obituary
Viola Watts, 69, entered into peaceful rest on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Viola Watts was born in Harlem, GA on December 27th, 1949 to the late Mr. Willie ( Mamie) Raiford. She lived a purposeful life defined by service and giving to those in need. She retired in 1999 from the Veteran's Administration Canteen Service in Augusta, GA.

She leaves to cherish her memories; 2 sons, Joe L. Nelson, Jr. and Isaac Tyrone Nelson both of Harlem, GA; 4 grandchildren, Tanishia (Cartavious) Alfred of Atlanta, GA, Savion Nelson of Thomson, GA; Mashayla Nelson, Madison Blair both of Augusta, GA; 2 great grandchildren, Bailee Aldred and Sydney Aldred both of Atlanta, GA; 1 brother, Franklin D. Smith of Augusta, GA; 2 sisters: Julia (Alexander) McDougal and Edith Raiford (Phillip) Marshall both of Augusta, GA; 1 sister-in-law, Rosie Raiford and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

No public visitation will be held. A private service will be held. Thomson Funeral System,Thomson in charge.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now