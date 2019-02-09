Home

Services
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
the residence
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Harts Grove B/C
Stapleton, GA
View Map
Viola Story Avera

Obituary

Viola Story Avera Obituary
The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Viola Story Avera, 84, of Thomson, will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Harts Grove B/C in Stapleton with pastor, Rev. Willie F. Hampton, Eulogist and Rev. Leroy Jordan Jr., Presider. Interment: Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson. Repast: Harts Grove B/C F/H. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:00 p.m. Initial viewing will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. with the family receiving relatives, friends, and guests from 6-7 p.m. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:00 p.m. for the celebration of life service.

Survivors: 5 daughters, Evelyn D. Hatcher, ChiEngle (Willie) Pinkston, Deborah Lipscomb, all of Thomson, Abby Avera of Grovetown and Brenda Frails of Augusta; 3 sons, Jimmy D. Avera, Perry B. Avera, both of Thomson and Kenneth K. Avera of Germany; 9 granddaughters; 6 grandsons; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother; a devoted niece; 2 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law; a host of additional nieces, nephews, other relatives and many sorrowing friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
