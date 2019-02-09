|
|
The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Viola Story Avera, 84, of Thomson, will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Harts Grove B/C in Stapleton with pastor, Rev. Willie F. Hampton, Eulogist and Rev. Leroy Jordan Jr., Presider. Interment: Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson. Repast: Harts Grove B/C F/H. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:00 p.m. Initial viewing will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. with the family receiving relatives, friends, and guests from 6-7 p.m. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:00 p.m. for the celebration of life service.
Survivors: 5 daughters, Evelyn D. Hatcher, ChiEngle (Willie) Pinkston, Deborah Lipscomb, all of Thomson, Abby Avera of Grovetown and Brenda Frails of Augusta; 3 sons, Jimmy D. Avera, Perry B. Avera, both of Thomson and Kenneth K. Avera of Germany; 9 granddaughters; 6 grandsons; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother; a devoted niece; 2 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law; a host of additional nieces, nephews, other relatives and many sorrowing friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019