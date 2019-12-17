Home

Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Norwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Norwood Baptist Church
1924 - 2019
Violet Hall Obituary
Violet Hall
Norwood, GA—Mrs. Violet Passmen Hall age 94, beloved wife of the late Mr. Wayman H. Hall of Norwood entered into rest Friday December 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the Norwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Thigpen officiating. Burial will follow in the Scruggs Cemetery.
Mrs. Hall a native of Saskatchewan Canada had been a resident of Warren County since 1995. She was a retired assistant dietician with the Cobb Co Board of Education and a member of the Norwood Baptist Church. In addition, Mrs. Hall served in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Ann (Dick) Skelton, Marietta, GA; Paulette Hall, Woodstock, GA, three sons, Wayman (Irene) Hall, Jr. Dawsonville, GA; John Thomas (Rita) Hall, Marietta, GA; James Alvin Hall, Smyrna, GA; one sister, Bessie Tratch, Vancouver, Canada; four grandchildren, Troy Hall, Lindsey Skelton (Jonas) Perez, Chase (Jessica) Hall, Traci Hall, 3 great grandchildren, Blakely Faith Perez, Annie Grace Perez, Hudson Thomas Hall.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till the hour of service at Norwood Baptist Church.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Norwood Baptist Church P.O. Box 372 Norwood, GA 30821
Please visit www.lowefuneralhomes.net to sign the online guestbook.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME 77 W. GIBSON STREET WARRENTON, GA 30828 (706) 465-3333.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/19/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
