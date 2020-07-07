Violet May Banks
Thomson, GA—Violet May Banks, 89, passed away at University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia on Sunday July 5th, 2020.
Violet was a native of Ripon, WI but the last 30 plus years in Thomson, GA. She enjoyed her garden, crossword puzzles and the Atlanta Braves.
She was born on August 19, 1930 to Alvin and Adeline Cluppert. she was preceded in death by her husband William Banks (1996), her parents, her brothers Marvin and Roger Cluppert, and son-in-law John Talcott.
Violet is survived by her sister Joyce (Cluppert) Cotter and brother-in-law Jack Banks, both of Ripon, WI; daughter Vilissa (Banks) Talcott, Thomson, GA; sons David (Patricia), Xenia, OH; Mark (June), Thomson, GA; James (Darlene), Warrenton, GA; Paul (Lori), Munford, TN; grandchildren Mathew Cox ; Scott (Carrie); Steve (Landra); Patrick (Liz); Sherry Howard (Jeremy); Kristina and Alina Banks; and great grandchildren Thomas, Amber, Jordon and Brook.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no viewing and services will be limited to immediate family. Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson is handling the arrangements. Interment will be in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
She was a wonderful caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved and will be missed by all. Instead of flowers please make donations in memory of Violet to your local animal shelter.
