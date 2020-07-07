1/
Violet May Banks
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet May Banks
Thomson, GA—Violet May Banks, 89, passed away at University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia on Sunday July 5th, 2020.
Violet was a native of Ripon, WI but the last 30 plus years in Thomson, GA. She enjoyed her garden, crossword puzzles and the Atlanta Braves.
She was born on August 19, 1930 to Alvin and Adeline Cluppert. she was preceded in death by her husband William Banks (1996), her parents, her brothers Marvin and Roger Cluppert, and son-in-law John Talcott.
Violet is survived by her sister Joyce (Cluppert) Cotter and brother-in-law Jack Banks, both of Ripon, WI; daughter Vilissa (Banks) Talcott, Thomson, GA; sons David (Patricia), Xenia, OH; Mark (June), Thomson, GA; James (Darlene), Warrenton, GA; Paul (Lori), Munford, TN; grandchildren Mathew Cox ; Scott (Carrie); Steve (Landra); Patrick (Liz); Sherry Howard (Jeremy); Kristina and Alina Banks; and great grandchildren Thomas, Amber, Jordon and Brook.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no viewing and services will be limited to immediate family. Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson is handling the arrangements. Interment will be in the Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
She was a wonderful caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved and will be missed by all. Instead of flowers please make donations in memory of Violet to your local animal shelter.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/08/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved