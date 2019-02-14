Home

Virgil Mae Rivers Hill

Virgil Mae Rivers Hill Obituary
Ms. Virgil Mae Rivers Hill passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Spring, Texas.

She was a retired factory weaver at John P. King Mill. She was a Member of New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she served as the Sunday School secretary. She was also a past Sunday school secretary at the Hale Street Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Heroines of Jericho, Georgia jurisdiction.

She is survived by her brother Willie James and Bertha Stewart of Columbus Georgia, a stepdaughter Nancy and Steve Myres of Spring, Texas, Tony Bernard Rivers of Dublin, Georgia, a daughter Deadrianne Rivers of Augusta, Georgia.

All cards of condolences and words of encouragement should be sent to P.O. Box 743 Augusta, Georgia 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
