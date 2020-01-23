|
Virginia Beasley Johnson
Trenton , SC—Mrs. Virginia Beasley Johnson, 85, of Trenton, SC, beloved wife of forty-seven years to Michael Douglas Johnson, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
A resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late Heyward and Irene Toole Beasley. She retired from AT&T after thirty-two years of service. Miss Virginia enjoyed crafting, reading, trips to the mountains and Tybee and loved being in the sun.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her daughters and their spouses, Vickie and the late Frank Warchol, North Augusta, SC and Regina and Charles Boatwright, Lexington, SC; siblings, Hazel B. Ready and her husband, Leon, Beech Island, SC, the late Billy Beasley, Wayne Beasley and the late Jeanette Tischler, grandchildren and their spouses, Heather and Ryan Russo, Jessica Dabbs, Mark and Jennifer Warchol, Travis and Toni Thompson and Cari Warchol, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020, beginning at 3 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/24/2020
