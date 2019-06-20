|
|
Virginia Blackston Gregg, 90, wife of the late Odie Gregg, Sr, entered into rest Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Neshoba County Hospital, Philadelphia, MS.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019