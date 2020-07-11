Virginia Carlisle
Augusta, GA—Dora Virginia James Carlisle, 80, beloved wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of July 10, 2020.
Mrs. Carlisle was born in Grovetown, GA but lived in Augusta most of her life. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church of North Augusta SC where she served faithfully for over 30 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Everette Leon Carlisle, who provided care for her in their home since a stroke left her disabled almost six years ago. Other family members include her children Sandra Bell (Steve) of Graniteville, SC, Kimberly Branham (Brad) of Grovetown, GA, Wayne Anderson (Tracie) of North Augusta, SC, Russ Anderson (Christy Cowart) of Edgefield, SC and Steve Anderson (Elizabeth) of Evans, GA. Stepsons, Brian Carlisle (Suzette) of Evans GA and Chris Carlisle (Linda) Evans, GA. 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Nellie James, five brothers and one sister, George W. James Jr., Johnny James Sr., Gloria James Holley, Thomas James, Hayward James and Leonard James, Sr. She is survived by one sister Patricia James Copeland (Ken). Pall Bearers will be her grandsons, Phillip Bell, Tyler Branham, Clay Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Trevor Anderson and Rusty Anderson.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Virginia's three primary care givers that showed love and daily support for her well being in recent years. Layshawn Robinson, Rossi Myers and Brooke Johnikin. Special thanks to the exceptional care provided by Tina, Mary and Heartland Hospice.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Sanctuary of Victory Baptist Church with her pastor C.T. Townsend officiating and nephew Rev. George James of Grovetown, GA.
Family will gather at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors on Monday night from 6:00-8:00 PM. The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. at Victory Baptist Church 620 W. Martintown Road North Augusta, SC 29841.
