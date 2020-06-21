Virginia Chalker
1937 - 2020
Virginia Chalker
Washington, GA—Miss Virginia Chalker age 82 of Washington formerly of Glascock County went to her heavenly home on Saturday June 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. James Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends 4:00 till 8:00 PM Monday June 22, at the funeral home.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/22/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
