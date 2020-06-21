Virginia Chalker
Washington, GA—Miss Virginia Chalker age 82 of Washington formerly of Glascock County went to her heavenly home on Saturday June 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. James Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends 4:00 till 8:00 PM Monday June 22, at the funeral home.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/22/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.