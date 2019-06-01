Virginia C. Hamilton entered into rest Friday, May 31, 2019.



Mrs. Hamilton was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mrs. Hamilton was a part owner of A.B. Beverage Company. A past president of National Hills Garden Club, she enjoyed working with flowers. She loved playing bridge with friends. A longtime member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, she served on the Altar Guild.



Family members include her daughter Nancy Locklear (James); two stepchildren: Catherine Cowart, Dr. Mary Anderson (Jimmy); daughter-in-law: Elizabeth F. Pond; family friend: Claudette Tribble (Paul); seven grandchildren: Cathy Varnadore (Doug), Cheri Hattaway (Trent), Carlisle Jeffcoat (Hope), D. Allen Arnold (Kelli), Allison Jeffcoat, Joshua Locklear, Casey L. Locklear; fifteen great grandchildren; sister, Bessie Ray Maisenhelder. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Miles J. Pond and Warren "Fred" Hamilton; son: Joseph R. Pond; daughter: Myrna P. Jeffcoat; granddaughter: Julie Pond and great grandson: Austin A. Arnold.



Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at The Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal with The Rev. Robert Fain, The Rev. Andy Menger and The Rev. Lynn Prather officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Doug Varnadore, Allen Arnold, Carlisle Jeffcoat, Joshua Locklear, Trent Hattaway, Patrick Douglas, and Tom Franklin.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904. The family would like to thank the staff of Home Help Companions for their devotion and compassionate care.



The family will receive friends Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.