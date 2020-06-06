Virginia Haywood
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, June 5, 2020, Mrs. Virginia J. Haywood, loving wife of the late John Haywood, Sr.
Virginia was a native of Rome, GA and was a member of The Sanctuary. She enjoyed gardening, watching the birds, traveling, shopping, going out to eat, and most of all she loved her family.
Family members include her children: John L. Haywood, Jr. (Patricia), Susan Haywood Jennings (Chris Whittaker), and Danny W. Haywood, Sr.; grandchildren: Dena Aretz, Christopher Haywood, Bryan Tyler Jennings, Laura Ashley Ballis, Danny "Tripp" W. Haywood, Jr., and David D. Haywood; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers and sister.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at The Sanctuary with Pastor Bryan Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N. Bethesda, MD 20814 or to Team Tanner Haywood who was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma at http://www.gofundme.com/teamtanner72
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.