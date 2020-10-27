Virginia "Jenny" Jordan
Augusta, GA— Mrs. Virginia "Jenny" Moses Jordan, 84, wife of the late Rev. Marion Keith Jordan entered into rest Monday, October26, 2020 at Kentwood Nursing Home.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Patrick Latta officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the gravesite.
She was born in Harlan County, KY to the late Jess and Myrtle Caddell Moses. She was a homemaker and a member of Fleming Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Marion K. Jordan, Jr., of Pooler, GA, Robert A. Jordan (Kim) of Hiawassee, GA and Shari Videtto (David) of Augusta; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn McPherson and Jeanette Sayer.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Lottie Moon Fund c/o Fleming Baptist Church 3027 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/28/2020