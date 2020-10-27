1/1
Virginia "Jenny" Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Jenny" Jordan
Augusta, GA— Mrs. Virginia "Jenny" Moses Jordan, 84, wife of the late Rev. Marion Keith Jordan entered into rest Monday, October26, 2020 at Kentwood Nursing Home.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Patrick Latta officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the gravesite.
She was born in Harlan County, KY to the late Jess and Myrtle Caddell Moses. She was a homemaker and a member of Fleming Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Marion K. Jordan, Jr., of Pooler, GA, Robert A. Jordan (Kim) of Hiawassee, GA and Shari Videtto (David) of Augusta; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn McPherson and Jeanette Sayer.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Lottie Moon Fund c/o Fleming Baptist Church 3027 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Rd., Augusta, Georgia 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/28/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved