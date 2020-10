Virginia LockabyAugusta, GA—On October 10, 2020, Virginia Mullinax Lockaby smiled as she took her last breath on earth while surrounded by her family. The eldest of 5 children, she was born in Greenville, SC on November 28, 1919. Passing just weeks shy of her 101st birthday, she lived a long life full of love.She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Thelma, Dorothy, and Dewey; son, Barry Winston Myers, and granddaughter Christy Jackson.She is survived by her children, Susan Kaye Goode, Martha Lockaby Mayson, and Christopher Charles Lockaby as well as her brother, Harold "Eddie" Mullinax; 6 Grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great, Great Grandchildren with 2 more arriving Spring 2021; and a host of nieces, nephews.A private memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, October 18, 2020.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - October 15, 2020