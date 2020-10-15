1/
Virginia Lockaby
1919 - 2020
Virginia Lockaby
Augusta, GA—On October 10, 2020, Virginia Mullinax Lockaby smiled as she took her last breath on earth while surrounded by her family. The eldest of 5 children, she was born in Greenville, SC on November 28, 1919. Passing just weeks shy of her 101st birthday, she lived a long life full of love.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Thelma, Dorothy, and Dewey; son, Barry Winston Myers, and granddaughter Christy Jackson.
She is survived by her children, Susan Kaye Goode, Martha Lockaby Mayson, and Christopher Charles Lockaby as well as her brother, Harold "Eddie" Mullinax; 6 Grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great, Great Grandchildren with 2 more arriving Spring 2021; and a host of nieces, nephews.
A private memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 15, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
