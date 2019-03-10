Home

Virginia M. Harrison


1928 - 2015
Virginia M. Harrison Obituary
Mrs. Virginia M. Harrison, 90, entered into rest at Harrison House Assisted Living on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include her son, Ezzie Harrison and two daughters, Margie Smith and Goldie McNeil.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home today, Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
