Virginia Rhodes
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Virginia Dena Rhodes, 99, entered into rest September, 12, 2019 at University Hospital.
She was born February 13, 1920 to Wilfred Joseph Robinson and Maybelle (Fountain) Robinson. She attended Tubman High School and worked at Belks Department store. Virginia married Andrew K. Rhodes in 1941, and they were lovingly married for 58 years until his death in 1999.
She was a longtime member of Warren Baptist Church, a member of the Dorcus Sunday School Class.
Virginia was a wonderfully devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a superb homemaker. She enjoyed reading and sewing, and sewed many lovely dresses for her two daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Harvey Robinson (Gloria), and one sister, Vivian Robinson. Survivors include her daughters, Andrea Rhodes (John) Whatley and Diane Rhodes Black of Evans; son, Joe Rhodes of Martinez; grandchildren: Ginger Whatley, Jim Whatley (Claire), Steven Black (Lindsay), Suzy Black, Will (Mary) Black, Land (Kirby) Rhodes, Blake Rhodes; and four great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday September 14, 2019
