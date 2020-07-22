Virginia Rushin Beckham
Augusta, GA—Virginia "Ginny" Rushin Beckham, 82, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the University Hospital. She was born July 26, 1937, in Thomson, GA, to the late Julian Burt Rushin and the late Helen Ashley Rushin. She was a devoted wife to the late Coy Brian Beckham for 46 years.
A graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., with the Reverend Kevin Jones of Crestview Baptist Church officiating.
Ginny began her education in Thomson, Treutlen County (Soperton), and graduated from Wadley High School. She attended Brewton Parker Jr. College and graduated from Georgia Southern University with a B.S. in Ed. She taught elementary school in Peach County, GA (Fort Valley) and at Gracewood Elementary and Floyd Graham Elementary Schools in Richmond County.
She was an avid bird watcher and had an appetite for reading Guidepost publications. She was of the Baptist faith and in her younger days considered becoming a missionary.
She is survived by a brother, Tommy Rushin (Betty) of Edgefield, SC; and a sister, Ellie Ruth Rushin McGahee (Kenneth) of Hephzibah; and nephews, Travis Rushin of Edgefield, SC, Tyler Rushin of Lake Wylie, SC and Lance McGahee (Kim) of Evans, GA; a great niece, Julianna Hope McGahee of Evans, GA; and a number of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, nephew, Tom Rushin; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Rushin.
Even though her family was small she dearly loved each and every one of them! Ginny was known for her delicious banana bread which she shared with family, friends and neighbors.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Westwood Rehab Center and Ms. Sherrie for their professional attention to Ginny's needs. Also, the kindness shown in the last hours of Ginny's life by Dr. Loebl, nurses Chandler and Shanice.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/23/2020