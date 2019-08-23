|
Virginia Ruth Lamb
Mankato, MN—Virginia Ruth Lamb born January 21, 1925 passed away July 21, 2019. After a brief wartime enlistment in the WAVES, she served forty-two years supervising civilian employees at US Army military institutions. She retired to Mankato in 2007 to be with family. She is survived by two sisters, Ann Kehr of Port Angeles, Washington and Jodie (Del) Eggert of Mankato, MN, two nephews and four nieces, great nieces and nephews, and one step daughter Kathy Hughart of California. A memorial service will be August 31 at First Presbyterian Church, Mankato at 11:00 am with visitation at church at 10:00 followed by lunch at church. Burial will be in Hancock County, Illinois in June.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019