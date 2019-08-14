|
|
Virginia S. Moody
Appling, GA—Virginia Sills Moody, beloved wife of the late James (Jim) R. Moody, age 96, died August 12, 2019. Mrs. Moody was the daughter of the late Louise E. Sills and was born May 25, 1923. A native of Thomson, Georgia, she had lived in Richmond and Columbia counties since 1930. She retired as Traffic Manager from ITT, Southern Wood Piedmont Company. She was a faithful member of Damascus Baptist Church, Appling, GA. Mrs. Moody was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class, Sunday School Teacher for the "Special Class", DARP's (Seniors of Damascus), past President of the Altrusa Club, Daughters of America, and Senior Friends.
Survivors include a sister, Mary Jean Choplin of North Augusta, SC, a niece, Donna Choplin Hartshorn,(William S.) and their children Kathryn(Todd Hankins) and Steven, all of Winter Springs, Florida, a nephew, Curtis D. Choplin, Jr.(Lisa), and their children, Parker and Brynn Choplin, all of Westminster, Maryland and nieces Chris Wicks and Hilda Ann Lewis, and nephew James Moody.
Mrs. Moody was also predeceased by her sister, Lucille Sills Wilson and her husband, Larry, of Augusta, and brother-in-law, Curtis D. Choplin of North Augusta, SC.
In celebration of the life of Virginia S. Moody and in rejoicing of her going home to be with her Lord, a graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 11 am, Friday, August 16, 2019, with the Reverend Doctor David Stockton, Pastor of Damascus Baptist Church, Officiating. (Visitation, Friday, 9:30 -10:15 am at Platt's Funeral Home on North Belair Road, Evans, GA.)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 6375 Ridge Road, Appling, GA 30802.
Virginia had many dear and loving friends, especially Vera and Ben Brandenburg of Evans, GA.
The family wishes to thank her many care givers and Homestead Hospice for their love and care over the years.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 North Belair Road Evans
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019