|
|
Mrs. Virginia Shelton
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Virginia Kitchens Shelton, 79, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robert J. Bowles and the late Magdalene Morris Carter. She was a Professional Truck Driver and enjoyed reading, arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Mark and Kathy Barkley, Augusta, GA, Christopher and Mary Barkley, Beech Island, SC, the late Harry Michael Farmer and James A. Shelton, Austin, TX; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Interment will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC.
Memorials may be made to the Lydia Project. (www.thelydiaproject.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/25/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019