Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Virginia Thigpen Obituary
Virginia Marie Newsome Thigpen, 88, wife of the late Horace George Thigpen entered into rest Monday, March 4, 2019 at Windermere. Today, when she took her last breathe on this earth she was standing with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor Brian LaFavor officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Avera, GA.

Survivors include, her sons, Steve Thigpen and his wife Belinda, Phillip Thigpen and his wife Lynn all of Augusta;

Grandchildren, Keeley Atkinson, Dustin Thigpen, Ryan Thigpen, Lance Thigpen, Jennifer Levengood and Landon Levengood; great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Kole, Kira, Kimber, Landen and Aria.

Mrs. Thigpen was born in Gibson, GA to the late Pierce and Annie Usry Newsome. She retired from Lily Tulip and was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

If so desired memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church 1825 Kissingbower Road Augusta, GA 30904.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
