Vivian A. Marshall
Augusta, Ga.—Ms. Vivian A. Marshall entered into rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A private service will be held to celebrate her life. Survivors are her sons, Kenneth Leverett, Steven( Glendia) Leverett; brother, John (Pia) Wallace Williams; sister, Sherry( Kelvin) Norfleet and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.