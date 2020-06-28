Mrs. Marshall was such a beautiful person with an equally beautiful spirit. She would was always impeccably dressed, as seen in her picture here, and carried herself with so much dignity, grace, and class. She was the epitome of Proverbs 31, and she was so genuine. She wasn't faking it. I would love our occasional chats when I would return to worship and visit Macedonia Church, where she was a faithful and active member for years. I would also inquire with her as to how Rev. Steve Leverett, her son and a friend of our family, was doing and various issues in the neighborhood where she and my Mother both lived for years until she relocated. She was one of the most formidable and perhaps the eldest member of the Vessels of Worship Dance Ministry at Macedonia for a period of time and ministered with the same grace and devotion to God with which she carried herself and how she treated other people. She was a pleasure to know. She was a pleasure to talk to. She was a pleasure, always, to see with such a quiet, calming spirit and resolve. I thank God that our paths crossed along this way, and I wish the Leverett and Marshall family so much love, prayers, and our sincerest condolences at her passing. I know that she loved God, and I can say without fear of contradiction that she is in His company at this time and will never again have to encounter the atrocities that this life can sometimes bring to our doorsteps. God bless and keep you all in this your moment of bereavement.



In love and sympathy,

Dr. Earl Stewart, Jr., and Family

Friend