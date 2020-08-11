Vivian Blonsky
Lincolnton, Georgia—Vivian Estelle Poland Blonsky
Retired Civil Service
Mrs. Vivian E. Poland Blonsky, 97 entered into rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Cooper House Personal Care Home in Lincolnton.
Mrs. Blonsky was born on March 20, 1923 to the late John Mitchell Poland, Sr. and Thelma Blanchard Poland. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years Joseph Blonsky, a sister Hulda Ray Poland, who died as an infant, and a brother John Mitchell Poland, Jr.
Mrs. Blonsky was born in Columbia County but lived most of her life in Lincoln County. She was an excellent student having completed Lincolnton High School in 1939 as salutatorian at 16 years of age. After which, she attended the Atlanta School of Commerce secretarial program in which she also graduated. She worked at Fort Gordon where she met the love of her life, Joe Blonsky and married on June 3, 1942. During their careers, they resided in Summerville, South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. While living in Atlanta, she took pilot lessons and was a co-pilot of her husband's small aircraft. She was retired from Charleston Air Force Base, Judge Advocate Office, as a court reporter Following retirement, she returned to Lincoln County where she operated a cattle farm until she was 80 years of age. She was a homemaker and a lifelong member Double Branches Baptist Church.
She is survived by her nephew, Tom Poland of Columbia, South Carolina and nieces, Brenda Poland Willis and Debra Poland of Lincolnton, Georgia and cousins, Robert Steed of North Augusta, SC and Frances Steed Aycock of Lincolnton. She has many Blanchard cousins.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, Augusta 12th at 11 o'clock a.m. at Double Branches Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Etheridge officiating. Jim Aycock, Price McWhorter, Tom Poland, Robert Steed, and Joe Willis will serve as pallbearers.
Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate phone calls or condolence sent to Frances Steed Aycock, 3152 Augusta Highway, In the Pines, Lincolnton, Georgia 30817.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the special care provided by Stephanie Gray and the staff at the Cooper House.
To honor Vivian's memory, it is the family's desire that contributions be made to the Double Branches Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Teresa Tankersley, 1334 Bass Rd., Lincolnton, Ga. 30817.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Vivian Poland Blonsky.
