Vivian Bryan Reece
Edgefield, SC—Vivian Bryan Reece, 92, wife of the late Frank Reece of Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Services will be 11 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Edgefield First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
Mrs. Reece was born in Aiken, SC and was the daughter of the late Willie and Virginia Herrington Bryan. She was retired from the Edgefield County Health Department and was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.
Survivors include three children, Sherry (Kenneth) Ray, Frank Lee Reece, and Allen (Penny) Reece; one sister, Oena Osborne Dorn; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02-27-2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020