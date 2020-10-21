1/1
Vivian Leola Alston
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Leola Alston
Augusta, GA—Vivian Leola Alston entered into rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Boykins, VA. She is survived daughter, Anita (Rick) Alston; son, Deron Alston; sisters, Urselina Rimm, Kathelyn Joyner, Regina Branch, Towanda Joyner, Josephine Joyner; brothers, Ernest Calvin Joyner; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved