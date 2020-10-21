Vivian Leola Alston
Augusta, GA—Vivian Leola Alston entered into rest on Monday, October 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Boykins, VA. She is survived daughter, Anita (Rick) Alston; son, Deron Alston; sisters, Urselina Rimm, Kathelyn Joyner, Regina Branch, Towanda Joyner, Josephine Joyner; brothers, Ernest Calvin Joyner; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2020