Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Vivian Tankard
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation at Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Vivian Lois Tankard

Vivian Lois Tankard Obituary
Mrs. Vivian Lois Tankard entered into rest on June 1, 2019. Funeral service will be on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 2: 00 p.m. Survivors are her husband, Jeffery Tankard; two sons, Jeffery (Jacqueline)Tankard II, Antwyn (Mercedes) Tankard; five grandchildren; parents, D.C. and Bessie Tolver; mother in law, Lillie Mae Tankard; brother, David (Monica) Tolver; sister, Irma (Arricka) Price; and a host of relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, Ga.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019
