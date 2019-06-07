|
|
Mrs. Vivian Lois Tankard entered into rest on June 1, 2019. Funeral service will be on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 2: 00 p.m. Survivors are her husband, Jeffery Tankard; two sons, Jeffery (Jacqueline)Tankard II, Antwyn (Mercedes) Tankard; five grandchildren; parents, D.C. and Bessie Tolver; mother in law, Lillie Mae Tankard; brother, David (Monica) Tolver; sister, Irma (Arricka) Price; and a host of relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019