Miss Vivian May Robinson, 94, beloved daughter of Maybelle Fountain and W. J. Robinson, entered into rest July 3, 2019.



Miss Robinson was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia. She graduated from Tubman High School in 1944. She worked for the Georgia and Florida Railroad and retired from the Life of Georgia Co. in 1985. Vivian enjoyed reading, working in her yard, taking trips with her Senior Friends, and going to the beach. She was a loving and wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Harvey Robinson of Columbia, South Carolina. Survivors include her sister: Virginia Rhodes of Evans; nieces: Diane Black and Andrea Whatley of Evans; and nephews: Joe Rhodes of Martinez, and Larry and Stanley Robinson of Columbia, South Carolina.



The family would like to thank the staff of Windmere for their compassionate care of Vivian.



A graveside services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Ellis Moore officiating.



The family will receive friend following the service at the graveside.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.