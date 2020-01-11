Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Resources
More Obituaries for Vonda Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vonda Lee Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vonda Lee Quinn Obituary
Vonda Lee Quinn
Las Vegas, Nevada — QUINN, Vonda Lee - Educator & future Hall of Fame women's basketball coach transitioned at the age of 68 at her home in Las Vegas, NV surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving sisters Melody Denise Kenner (Thomas) & Angelus Marie Abraham (Marshall); and devoted nieces Nichelle Marea Protho & Traci Angelus Browne (Rosh), & nephew Brian Thomas Kenner (Sylvie). Funeral services will be at St. Mary's On the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904, Saturday, January 18th at 1pm. Wake will be held at W. H. Mays Mortuary, Friday evening from 5pm - 7pm. Las Vegas memorial will be held in February.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Blvd, Augusta, Ga (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/12/20

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -