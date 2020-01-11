|
|
Vonda Lee Quinn
Las Vegas, Nevada — QUINN, Vonda Lee - Educator & future Hall of Fame women's basketball coach transitioned at the age of 68 at her home in Las Vegas, NV surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving sisters Melody Denise Kenner (Thomas) & Angelus Marie Abraham (Marshall); and devoted nieces Nichelle Marea Protho & Traci Angelus Browne (Rosh), & nephew Brian Thomas Kenner (Sylvie). Funeral services will be at St. Mary's On the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904, Saturday, January 18th at 1pm. Wake will be held at W. H. Mays Mortuary, Friday evening from 5pm - 7pm. Las Vegas memorial will be held in February.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Blvd, Augusta, Ga (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/12/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020