Ms. . Vonda Renee Anthony entered into rest on April 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are her husband, Marion Dunn, sons, Desmond Anthony and Jamarion Dunn; grandchildren, Vonterrion Anthony, Shanteria Dunn; sisters Harriett Anthony, Valarie Anthony, Kimberlyn Anthony and Toriea Anthony, brother, Arnold(Tammy)Anthony and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019