Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
W. Carey Crawford

W. Carey Crawford Obituary
W. Carey Crawford
AUGUSTA, GA—W.Carey Crawford, 75, husband of the late Gretchen Ann Crawford, entered into rest Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend David Bohling officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Crawford was the son of the late Charles Anderson Crawford, Sr, and Mary Etta Carey Crawford. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam, and later retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, was a member of the United Methodist Men and the Bible Study class. And was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop #12.
He is survived by his sons, Eric Crawford (Michelle), of Augusta, and Matthew Crawford, also of Augusta; his grandchildren, Brooklynn Triola, Ethan Crawford, and Charles Crawford; his great grandchild, Amelia Grace Triola; his brother, Charles A. Crawford, Jr. (Patricia); and his sister, Shirley Grimaud, of Augusta.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Liberty United Methodist Church choir.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/23/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019
