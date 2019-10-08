Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Piney Mountain United Methodist Church
3065 Old Savannah Rd
Tennille, GA
W. H. "Buddy" Lockhart Jr. Obituary
W. H. "Buddy" Lockhart Jr.
Augusta, GA—W. H. "Buddy" Lockhart, Jr., 72, husband of Lana Lockhart, entered into rest, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services with Full Military Honors will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Piney Mountain United Methodist Church, 3065 Old Savannah Rd, Tennille, GA, with Reverend Wayne Usry officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/09/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
