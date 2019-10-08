|
W. H. "Buddy" Lockhart Jr.
Augusta, GA—W. H. "Buddy" Lockhart, Jr., 72, husband of Lana Lockhart, entered into rest, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services with Full Military Honors will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Piney Mountain United Methodist Church, 3065 Old Savannah Rd, Tennille, GA, with Reverend Wayne Usry officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019