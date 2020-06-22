Wade Carthen Sr.
Wade Carthen Sr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Wade Carthen Sr. entered into rest on Saturday,June 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Annie Carthen; chlldren, Wade(Janice)Carthen Jr. ; Marie(Lannis Sr.) Briscoe, Elizabeth(Edward) Hatcher, Mary(Mathew Middleton) Theodore(Dana) Carthen, Tony(Joanne) Carthen, Mary Brown, Conswella Flournoy, Delshon Flournoy, Kizzy Flournoy, Renota Flurnoy, Detrail(Carl)Johnson;grandchildren-great-grandchildren,and a host of other relatives. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta. Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
