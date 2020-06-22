Wade Carthen Sr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Wade Carthen Sr. entered into rest on Saturday,June 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Annie Carthen; chlldren, Wade(Janice)Carthen Jr. ; Marie(Lannis Sr.) Briscoe, Elizabeth(Edward) Hatcher, Mary(Mathew Middleton) Theodore(Dana) Carthen, Tony(Joanne) Carthen, Mary Brown, Conswella Flournoy, Delshon Flournoy, Kizzy Flournoy, Renota Flurnoy, Detrail(Carl)Johnson;grandchildren-great-grandchildren,and a host of other relatives. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta. Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.