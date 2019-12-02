Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Resources
More Obituaries for Wade Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wade S. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wade S. Thomas Obituary
Wade S. Thomas
Clearwater, GA—Mr. Wade S. Thomas, 91, of Clearwater, SC, beloved husband of seventy years to Marian Mundy Thomas, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, under the kind and compassionate care of Trinity Hospice, on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Born in Johnston, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was a son of the late Wade Samuel and Doshia Thomas. He retired from South Carolina Electric and Gas after thirty-seven years, where he was a Lineman and was a member of Clearwater First Baptist. Mr. Thomas enjoyed working in his yard, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his sons and their spouses, Bruce and Karin Thomas, North Augusta, SC and Stephen and Debbie Thomas, Montmorenci, SC; a grandson and his wife, Seth and Angela Thomas and great-grandchildren, Sam and Addison Thomas.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, beginning at noon at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Dexter Lambert and Tim Thomas will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Graniteville, SC.
Memorials may be made to Clearwater First Baptist Church. (www.clearwaterfbc.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/3/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wade's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hatcher Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -