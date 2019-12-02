|
Wade S. Thomas
Clearwater, GA—Mr. Wade S. Thomas, 91, of Clearwater, SC, beloved husband of seventy years to Marian Mundy Thomas, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, under the kind and compassionate care of Trinity Hospice, on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Born in Johnston, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life, he was a son of the late Wade Samuel and Doshia Thomas. He retired from South Carolina Electric and Gas after thirty-seven years, where he was a Lineman and was a member of Clearwater First Baptist. Mr. Thomas enjoyed working in his yard, fishing and hunting.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his sons and their spouses, Bruce and Karin Thomas, North Augusta, SC and Stephen and Debbie Thomas, Montmorenci, SC; a grandson and his wife, Seth and Angela Thomas and great-grandchildren, Sam and Addison Thomas.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, beginning at noon at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Dexter Lambert and Tim Thomas will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Graniteville, SC.
Memorials may be made to Clearwater First Baptist Church. (www.clearwaterfbc.org)
