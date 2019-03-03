Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Walburga Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walburga Kelly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walburga Kelly Obituary
Walburga Greta Kelly, 90, died peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Westwood Nursing Home. The family plans a private celebration of her life.

Mrs. Kelly was born in Friedrichsfeld, Germany, daughter of Emma Deckert Eichhorn and Wilhelm Eichhorn. She met her loving husband of 71 years, Charles Frank Kelly, while she worked for the United States government as a clerk and interpreter in Germany. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her passions were her family, golf, reading and needlepoint. She joked of her golfing ability that she liked to hit the ball where she could still see it.

In addition to her husband, Frank, survivors include her son, Fred W. C. Kelly (Judy) of Augusta; daughter, Vivien K. Butler (Harry L. III) of Marietta, GA; son, Ronald F. Kelly of Augusta; grandson, H. Lee Butler IV (Jan M.) of New York City; granddaughter, Patricia Kelly Thompson (Mike) of Appling, GA; grandson, Billy Kelly (Stacy) of Walterboro, SC; grandson, Joel Kelly (Theresa) of Augusta and 9 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now