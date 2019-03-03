|
Walburga Greta Kelly, 90, died peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Westwood Nursing Home. The family plans a private celebration of her life.
Mrs. Kelly was born in Friedrichsfeld, Germany, daughter of Emma Deckert Eichhorn and Wilhelm Eichhorn. She met her loving husband of 71 years, Charles Frank Kelly, while she worked for the United States government as a clerk and interpreter in Germany. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her passions were her family, golf, reading and needlepoint. She joked of her golfing ability that she liked to hit the ball where she could still see it.
In addition to her husband, Frank, survivors include her son, Fred W. C. Kelly (Judy) of Augusta; daughter, Vivien K. Butler (Harry L. III) of Marietta, GA; son, Ronald F. Kelly of Augusta; grandson, H. Lee Butler IV (Jan M.) of New York City; granddaughter, Patricia Kelly Thompson (Mike) of Appling, GA; grandson, Billy Kelly (Stacy) of Walterboro, SC; grandson, Joel Kelly (Theresa) of Augusta and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019