Reverend Walker "Mack" McCain Jr.
Reverend Walker "MACK" McCain, Jr.
North Augusta, , SC—Reverend Walker "MACK" McCain, Jr., , 88, Pastor Emeritus of the Last Advent Christian Church of North Augusta, entered into rest Friday, August 21, 2020.
As a fearless preacher of the gospel and teacher of the WORD, Pastor McCain was used by the Holy Spirit to lead many into accepting CHRIST as LORD and SAVIOR. He was also a career veteran of the US Army and US Navy and served his country in combat duty assignments during various employments.
After retirement from military service, he continued to be a "soldier of the gospel" while also working as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service until retirement. Due to health reasons that restricted his mobility, he limited his governing activities associated with the Last Advent Christian Church but continued to function as an elder.
Pastor McCain was the eldest son of the late Deacon Johnnie Walker McCain, Sr. and the late Emma E. (Nealous) McCain of North Augusta, SC. He also had three siblings to precede him in death: an older sister, Julia Gardenhire of North Augusta, SC and two brothers, Min. Henry (Dottie) McCain, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA and Moses McCain of Jamaica, NY. Survivors include his four siblings, Deacon Lewis (Elaine) McCain of Jamaica, NY, Dr. Thomas McCain of Trenton, SC, Dr. Emma McCain of Grovetown, GA and Mrs. Queen M. (Ronnie) Harrison of Martinez, GA, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 1:00 - 6:00 pm at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC, (803) 279-0026. CDC Guidelines require wearing mask and social distancing. A short graveside service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Carey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 501 Garrett Road, Clarks Hill, SC. Again, CDC guidelines will be observed.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 25, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
