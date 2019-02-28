|
|
Mr. Wallace Drumming Sr., 94, loving husband to the late Daisy C. Matthew Drumming, died on February 23, 2019 at home with love ones surrounding him. Visitation will be at 6:00 pm Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Amos & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Shaws Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Dr. R. C. Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in the Shaws Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
Mr. Drumming is survived by 7 daughters: Lizzie M. Moses, Ernestine Southerland; Warrena Drumming; Earline Coates; Daisy A. Brown; Elder Brenda Woods; Doris A. Williams and 2 sons: Rev. Horace Drumming; and Walter Drumming; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grands; one sister; Mrs. Mamie Hawes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019