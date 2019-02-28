Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos and Sons Funeral Home
412 Railroad Avenue
Johnston, SC 29832
803-275-3315
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Drummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Drummings


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wallace Drummings Obituary
Mr. Wallace Drumming Sr., 94, loving husband to the late Daisy C. Matthew Drumming, died on February 23, 2019 at home with love ones surrounding him. Visitation will be at 6:00 pm Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Amos & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Shaws Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Dr. R. C. Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in the Shaws Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

Mr. Drumming is survived by 7 daughters: Lizzie M. Moses, Ernestine Southerland; Warrena Drumming; Earline Coates; Daisy A. Brown; Elder Brenda Woods; Doris A. Williams and 2 sons: Rev. Horace Drumming; and Walter Drumming; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grands; one sister; Mrs. Mamie Hawes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now