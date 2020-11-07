1/1
Wallace George "Wally" Mentel Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace "Wally" George Mentel, Sr.
Martinez, GA—Mr. Wallace "Wally" George Mentel Sr., entered into rest of natural causes at his home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Wally 79, was the husband of Joyce Ann Mentel.
Mr. Mentel was born August 11, 1941 in Saginaw, Michigan to Wallace and Lemoyne Mentel. He graduated from Saginaw High in 1959 and later joined the U.S. Army serving 4 years. Wally and Joyce were married August 28, 1963. He then attended Delta College in Saginaw earning an associate's degree in electronics. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 85 where he spent many years working in the trade. He attended The Starkey International Institute for Household Management in 1994 and for several years worked as a household manager. Wally loved to travel with his wife across the United States and in later years they enjoyed several trips to Europe. He took pride in being the man who could fix anything. The family relied on his ability and ingenuity to repair nearly anything that had broken.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Wallace G., Jr. of Athens, Ga, Brian A. (Katie) of Augusta; his grandchildren, Dylan M. Mentel, Madeline G. Mentel both of Athens, and Patrick W. Mentel and Kyleigh T. Mentel, both of Augusta; sister-in-law, Sandra McLeod, brother-in-law, Charles (Mickey) McLeod; sister-in-law Bonnie (Donald) Dinninger, all of Saginaw, Michigan. Wally also left several nieces and nephews in Saginaw, Michigan and Cape Coral, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Lemoyne Mentel; his sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Richard Ehlow; brother-in-law, John McLeod; and nephew John H. McLeod.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Saginaw, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to your favorite charity.
Please sign the online guestbook at, www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/08/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved