Wallace "Wally" George Mentel, Sr.
Martinez, GA—Mr. Wallace "Wally" George Mentel Sr., entered into rest of natural causes at his home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Wally 79, was the husband of Joyce Ann Mentel.
Mr. Mentel was born August 11, 1941 in Saginaw, Michigan to Wallace and Lemoyne Mentel. He graduated from Saginaw High in 1959 and later joined the U.S. Army serving 4 years. Wally and Joyce were married August 28, 1963. He then attended Delta College in Saginaw earning an associate's degree in electronics. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 85 where he spent many years working in the trade. He attended The Starkey International Institute for Household Management in 1994 and for several years worked as a household manager. Wally loved to travel with his wife across the United States and in later years they enjoyed several trips to Europe. He took pride in being the man who could fix anything. The family relied on his ability and ingenuity to repair nearly anything that had broken.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Wallace G., Jr. of Athens, Ga, Brian A. (Katie) of Augusta; his grandchildren, Dylan M. Mentel, Madeline G. Mentel both of Athens, and Patrick W. Mentel and Kyleigh T. Mentel, both of Augusta; sister-in-law, Sandra McLeod, brother-in-law, Charles (Mickey) McLeod; sister-in-law Bonnie (Donald) Dinninger, all of Saginaw, Michigan. Wally also left several nieces and nephews in Saginaw, Michigan and Cape Coral, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Lemoyne Mentel; his sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Richard Ehlow; brother-in-law, John McLeod; and nephew John H. McLeod.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Saginaw, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to your favorite charity
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/08/2020