James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
Wallace Hadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Pilcher Hadden


1934 - 2020
Wallace Pilcher Hadden Obituary
Wallace Pilcher Hadden
Avera, GA—Wallace Pilcher Hadden, 85, loving husband of 64 years to Delores "Annette" Brown Hadden, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital. Funeral services will be held in the James Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 with Rev. Chuck Kittrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Gospel Chapel Cemetery in Avera.
Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Alice Sheppard Hadden and Clinton Nathaniel Hadden; and brother, Fay Hadden. Survivors include three children, Terry Hadden (Debbie), Roxanne Hadden (Jeff) and Randy Hadden (Stephanie); three siblings, Murray Hadden (Joy), Gloria Smith (Charles) and Dean Hadden (Cathy); sister-in-law, Brenda Hadden; five grandchildren, Katie Arrington (Josh), John Wallace Hadden (Logan), Kaitlyn Adams (Taylor), Macie Len Hadden and Kathryn Hadden; four great grandchildren, Malorie Arrington, Avery Hadden, John Hadden and Peyton Adams; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Bruce Boyd, Jack Godowns, Bobby Hadden, David Hadden, Billy Lamb, Andy Rooks, Mikel Skinner and Travis Taylor.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 5:00–7:00PM Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com for more details and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Wallace Pilcher Hadden.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/22/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020
