Wallace Pilcher Hadden
Avera, GA—Wallace Pilcher Hadden, 85, loving husband of 64 years to Delores "Annette" Brown Hadden, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital. Funeral services will be held in the James Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 with Rev. Chuck Kittrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Gospel Chapel Cemetery in Avera.
Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Alice Sheppard Hadden and Clinton Nathaniel Hadden; and brother, Fay Hadden. Survivors include three children, Terry Hadden (Debbie), Roxanne Hadden (Jeff) and Randy Hadden (Stephanie); three siblings, Murray Hadden (Joy), Gloria Smith (Charles) and Dean Hadden (Cathy); sister-in-law, Brenda Hadden; five grandchildren, Katie Arrington (Josh), John Wallace Hadden (Logan), Kaitlyn Adams (Taylor), Macie Len Hadden and Kathryn Hadden; four great grandchildren, Malorie Arrington, Avery Hadden, John Hadden and Peyton Adams; nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Bruce Boyd, Jack Godowns, Bobby Hadden, David Hadden, Billy Lamb, Andy Rooks, Mikel Skinner and Travis Taylor.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 5:00–7:00PM Saturday, February 22, 2020.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Wallace Pilcher Hadden.
