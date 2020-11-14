1/1
Wallis Jiles Hallman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallis Jiles Hallman
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC – Public Graveside Services for Mr. Wallis Jiles Hallman, 91, who entered into rest November 12, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page. The family will not receive friends at the graveside following the service and they ask for friends to express condolences and share memories on Wallis' memorial page at www.POSEYCARES.com
Mr. Hallman lived the majority of his life in North Augusta, SC, aside from a short time when he resided in Tucker, GA. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta, where he served as a deacon, usher and the president of the Sheffield/Strom Fellowship Club. Mr. Hallman retired from the A&P Grocery Store and an Atlanta area food broker. In his retirement, he enjoyed working as a driver with Master Automotive. He always helped and cared for others in his community. Mr. Hallman loved to build and was also building the Kingdom of God through his kindness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Donie Mae Hallman; his first wife, Lillian Johnson Hallman; a sister, Anita Fritz; and a brother, Gene Hallman.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joyce F. Hallman; two daughters, Nancy (Perry) Dukes, Beaufort, SC, Windy (Paul) Roscoe, Lexington, KY; a son, Jay Hallman, Tucker, GA; four grandsons, Brendan (Tara) Dukes, North Augusta, SC, Kevin (Courtney) Dukes, Beaufort, SC, Ben (Lynsey) Roscoe, Lexington, KY, Sam Roscoe, Chicago, IL; eight great-grandchildren, Lilly, Emma, Everette, Lane and Ford Dukes; Blair, Rhodes and Ellisyn Roscoe; a sister, Deloris Bodie, North Augusta, SC
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the debt reduction of the Children's Learning Center, First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 602 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved