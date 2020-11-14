Wallis Jiles Hallman
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC – Public Graveside Services for Mr. Wallis Jiles Hallman, 91, who entered into rest November 12, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the Posey Funeral Directors Facebook page. The family will not receive friends at the graveside following the service and they ask for friends to express condolences and share memories on Wallis' memorial page at www.POSEYCARES.com
Mr. Hallman lived the majority of his life in North Augusta, SC, aside from a short time when he resided in Tucker, GA. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta, where he served as a deacon, usher and the president of the Sheffield/Strom Fellowship Club. Mr. Hallman retired from the A&P Grocery Store and an Atlanta area food broker. In his retirement, he enjoyed working as a driver with Master Automotive. He always helped and cared for others in his community. Mr. Hallman loved to build and was also building the Kingdom of God through his kindness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Donie Mae Hallman; his first wife, Lillian Johnson Hallman; a sister, Anita Fritz; and a brother, Gene Hallman.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joyce F. Hallman; two daughters, Nancy (Perry) Dukes, Beaufort, SC, Windy (Paul) Roscoe, Lexington, KY; a son, Jay Hallman, Tucker, GA; four grandsons, Brendan (Tara) Dukes, North Augusta, SC, Kevin (Courtney) Dukes, Beaufort, SC, Ben (Lynsey) Roscoe, Lexington, KY, Sam Roscoe, Chicago, IL; eight great-grandchildren, Lilly, Emma, Everette, Lane and Ford Dukes; Blair, Rhodes and Ellisyn Roscoe; a sister, Deloris Bodie, North Augusta, SC
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the debt reduction of the Children's Learning Center, First Baptist Church of North Augusta, 602 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181.
