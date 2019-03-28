|
Memorial Services for Mr. Walt Davis, 78, who entered into rest March 23, 2019 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Grace United Methodist Church. Rev. James D. Dennis, Jr. and Rev. Randall Haase officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Wesley Center.
Mr. Davis was a native of Cochran, Georgia having made North Augusta his home for the past 42 years. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church where he worked with church audio. Mr. Davis was a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a US Army Veteran. He retired in outside sales with Ziegler Tools and coached football and soccer, leading Augusta Prep to two State Championship soccer titles. Mr. Davis enjoyed gardening, boating and traveling.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Angela G. Davis; two son, Scott (Sheri) Davis, Sr., Evans, GA and Jeff Davis (Sandi Inglett), North Augusta, SC; two brothers, Charles (Sher) Davis, Williamsburg, OH and Dan Davis, Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Kathryn (Joe) Fisher, Cochran, GA and Marcia Mathis, Hawkinsville, GA; three grandchildren, Scott Davis, Jr., Seth Davis and Sierra Davis.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church Chancel Choir Fund, 639 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019